U.S. ferry company sorry for raising Canadian flag upside down

The operator of a ferry service between Vancouver Island and Washington state says it’s sorry for “unintentionally” raising the Canadian flag upside down as it entered Victoria harbour on Sunday.

The Black Ball Ferry Line, which runs a ferry between Victoria and Port Angeles, Wash., says raising the flag on approach to the harbour is part of a “routine practice,” and the mistake was “fixed immediately.”

The Seattle-based company says in a statement it is “sincerely” apologetic for the “unintended disrespect or confusion” the flag situation caused.

The firm says in a social media post that it values the “strong connections on both sides of the water,” and has the “utmost respect” for the communities it serves.

Black Ball Ferry Line’s website says it runs the passenger and vehicle ferry daily between Victoria and Port Angeles, with daily 90-minute crossings.

The mistake comes amid heightened tensions as U.S. President Donald Trump makes repeated comments about making Canada the 51st state.