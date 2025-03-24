Menu

Sports

Penticton Vees expand to Western Hockey League

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2025 6:00 pm
1 min read
File photo of the Penticton Vees and Surrey Eagles. View image in full screen
File photo of the Penticton Vees and Surrey Eagles. Tav Morrison / BCHL
The Western Hockey League has awarded an expansion franchise to Penticton, B.C. for the 2025-26 season.

The WHL made the announcement Monday, in addition to initiating a franchise application process for Chilliwack, B.C., to begin play in the 2026-27 campaign.

The expansion increases the number of teams in the league to 24 by 2026-27, with 18 teams in western Canada and six in the United States.

The Penticton Vees will join the B.C. Division in the Western Conference.

The Penticton franchise will be owned and operated by Graham Fraser, who has been the majority owner of the British Columbia Hockey League’s Penticton Vees since June 2008. Fraser will migrate the junior A franchise to the WHL.

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele, former New York Rangers goaltender Mike Richter, and prominent Penticton businessmen Joe Walters and Gord Kovacik will join Fraser as partners.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

