Team Einarson announces departure of lead Briane Harris, who joins Team Cameron

Team Kerri Einarson and lead Briane Harris are parting ways.

The four-time national champions made the announcement on social media without providing a reason for the departure.

Also today, Team Kate Cameron posted that Harris has joined the Winnipeg-based rink at third.

Harris was provisionally suspended for almost a year due to an anti-doping rule violation in early 2024.

The ban was lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last January. Harris claimed she was unknowingly exposed to a banned substance through bodily contact.

Alternate Krysten Karwacki filled in at lead during her absence. Team Einarson, based in Gimli, Man., is ranked fourth in the world.