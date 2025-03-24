Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Team Einarson announces departure of lead Briane Harris, who joins Team Cameron

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2025 3:00 pm
1 min read
Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson, from left to right, third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Harris pose with their gold medals and the trophy after defeating Manitoba in the final at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, February 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson, from left to right, third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Harris pose with their gold medals and the trophy after defeating Manitoba in the final at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, February 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Team Kerri Einarson and lead Briane Harris are parting ways.

The four-time national champions made the announcement on social media without providing a reason for the departure.

Also today, Team Kate Cameron posted that Harris has joined the Winnipeg-based rink at third.

Harris was provisionally suspended for almost a year due to an anti-doping rule violation in early 2024.

The ban was lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last January. Harris claimed she was unknowingly exposed to a banned substance through bodily contact.

Alternate Krysten Karwacki filled in at lead during her absence. Team Einarson, based in Gimli, Man., is ranked fourth in the world.

Click to play video: 'Kerri Einaron’s team achieves four-peat title win in Canadian women’s curling'
Kerri Einaron’s team achieves four-peat title win in Canadian women’s curling
© 2025 The Canadian Press

