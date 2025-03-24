Multiple incendiary devices found at Texas Tesla dealership, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Texas say they found multiple “incendiary” devices placed at a Tesla showroom in Austin on Monday.

According to the Austin Police Department (APD), officers responded to a “found/abandoned hazardous” call just after 8 a.m. local time Monday, where they found suspicious devices in the Tesla dealership.

The APD Bomb Squad was called in to help investigate, and determined the devices to be incendiary. The suspicious devices were collected by police “without incident.”

“This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no further information available for release at this time,” APD wrote in their press release, which has been viewed by multiple news outlets.

The incident appears to be the latest in a string of attacks or planned attacks targeting the electric vehicle company owned by Elon Musk.

Tesla has faced a spate of vandalism in recent months, both in Canada and the U.S., ever since U.S. President Donald Trump put Musk in charge of overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is tasked with drastically reducing federal spending and eliminating government jobs.

Last week, U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced her department was bringing charges against three people suspected of violent attacks on Tesla and had a warning for anyone planning to target the company.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” she said. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”

In a post on Truth Social last Friday, Trump condemned the targeting of Musk and his company.

“I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20-year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla. Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions,” he wrote.

In a separate post last week, he warned that those executing the attacks will be found.

“People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years, and that includes the funders. WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!” Trump wrote.