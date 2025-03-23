Manitoba voters weigh in on election – tariffs, Canadian sovereignty top priority

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s 45th federal election campaign is officially underway, with just 36 days until voting day on Monday, April 28.

Liberal Party Leader Mark Carney, who replaced Justin Trudeau on March 9 and was sworn in as prime minister, triggered the election Sunday after asking Governor General Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament.

The campaign—the shortest allowed by law—will focus heavily on relations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Many voters are thinking, ‘Who’s the best to handle Donald Trump?'” said Dr. Christopher Adams, political science adjunct professor at the University of Manitoba. “The ballot question is no longer should there be a change of government but who would make the better prime minister.”

Adams highlighted the riding of Winnipeg South as a bellwether for the national result.

“Over the last 25 years, every time that Winnipeg South seat has changed parties, the country has changed correspondently to those parties.”

Adams noted recent polls show Liberal support in Winnipeg surging, but said those voters could swing back to the Conservatives or NDP.

Manitoba Voters Speak Out

When asked what their priority is for the upcoming election, Winnipeg voters said tariffs, Canadian sovereignty and a clear action plan are what they’re looking for.

“My priority is Canadian sovereignty and the threat of us losing Canada,” said Lerry Fast.

“Don’t tell me what’s wrong with the other guy – tell me what you’ll do for us,” said Melinda Davies of what she wants to hear from local candidates.

“It’s important to strengthen our ties with Europe, make sure that we can survive economically. At the same time, we got to be aware of how we affect the environment, all the things that surround us and give us life,” said Phillip Jacobson.

“My family owns a small business, and we export into the U.S. So, if this 25 per cent tariff was to come into play, it would greatly affect our business,” said Carter Gaudes. “Whichever government comes into play, I would like to see them come to an agreement with the U.S. that can benefit small businesses because ultimately small businesses run this country.”