Disability advocates say Alberta government is ‘clawing back’ benefits

The Alberta government is being accused of clawing back a federal disability benefit by Disability advocates, and they’re concerned about people missing out on vital income supports.

Starting in June, eligible Canadians can claim up to $200 per month in financial support through the Canada Disability Benefit (CDB).

Inclusion Alberta says the provincial government is taking the money away from Albertans who receive Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH).

“The CDB is meant to be a top-up, not a replacement for provincial disability income support,” said Trish Bowman, CEO of Inclusion Alberta. “Taking away a benefit that was intended to help reduce poverty for adults with disabilities is beyond comprehension.”

Ashley Stevenson, press secretary for the Ministry of Seniors, Community and Social Services, told Global News in a statement that the provincial government is happy to see the federal government step in to provide support, but is also proud of offering the highest disability benefit rate in Canada at about $1,900 a month.

“AISH’s core benefit rate is $533 higher than Ontario’s equivalent program rate, $515 higher than Saskatchewan’s equivalent program rate, $417 higher than BC’s equivalent program rate, and $554 higher than Manitoba’s equivalent program rate,” Stevenson said.

“In addition to financial benefits, AISH clients receive personal and medical benefits worth over $400 per month on average. We invite all of our provincial counterparts to step up and match Alberta’s generous rates.”

Stevenson adds that the AISH rate will not change and it will have an annual indexed increase of two per cent. She said the CDB will be considered non-exempt income, “meaning Albertans on AISH will continue to receive the same overall monthly support that they do today.”

Veronica Hooper was at first elated to learn about the Canada Disability Benefit, but was then disappointed to hear that it would be considered non-exempt.

Her daughter is an AISH recipient, and she says the $200 would have made living in Alberta a little bit easier for her.

“Having again a little bit of extra will make the difference of buying food or paying rent,” Hooper told Global News.

Hooper says her daughter is working towards full independence, so every dollar counts.

She says she will be writing a letter to the Alberta government asking it to reconsider the decision, and for the federal government to step in on the issue.

“I just don’t want this to be an issue that’s swept under the table,” Hooper said.

Disability advocate Zachary Weeks says he’s tired of hearing the rhetoric that Alberta offers the highest disability amount.

“It’s nothing to brag about when that amount is still below the poverty line,” Weeks said.

Weeks is concerned about how AISH recipients will be supported in the future because the province cut back funding.

In budget 2025, about $1.6 billion was set aside for the AISH program. That’s a $49-million decrease from the third quarter forecast for budget 2024-25.

“Honour the CDB the way that it was intended to be, and not use it as a way to balance the provincial budget,” Weeks said.

Stevenson says the budget-projected costs do not impact client income. AISH is anticipated to support more than 80,000 Albertans.