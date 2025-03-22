Blue Jays double Twins 2-1 in spring training

See more sharing options

FORT MYERS – The Toronto Blue Jays doubled the Minnesota Twins 2-1 in spring training Saturday with help from a defensive gem by pitcher Max Scherzer.

The Jays led 1-0 after the first inning. In the second, the three-time Cy Young Award winner reached behind his back to snag a ground ball hit by Twins second baseman Edouard Julien.

The right-handed Scherzer had his back to home plate after delivering the pitch, but made the grab with his glove and threw to first base for the out to end the inning.

The 40-year-old Scherzer allowed two hits in four scoreless innings with four strikeouts and one walk to leave his ERA at 1.38 for the spring.

The eight-time all-star agreed to a $15.5-million, one-year deal with Toronto on Jan. 31.

Toronto’s Tyler Heineman doubled to deep right field and scored on Alan Roden’s single in the first inning. Heineman went 2-for-2 at the plate.

The Blue Jays led 2-0 in the sixth when a Rainer Nunez line-drive single scored Myles Straw.

Minnesota countered in the sixth with a Byron Buxton home run to centre field.

The Blue Jays (17-10) close out spring training Sunday against Pittsburgh in Dunedin, Fla.

Also, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Saturday that centre -fielder Daulton Varsho, who is still recovering from shoulder surgery, will open the season on the injured list.

The 28-year-old Varsho had surgery in September. He appeared in spring training games as a designated hitter batting .276 with four homers.

The winner of a Gold Glove award in 2024 hit .214 with 18 homers and 58 RBIs in 136 games for Toronto last season.

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2025.