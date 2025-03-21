Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec coroner revises report on Mexican boxer’s death after news investigation

By Joe Bongiorno The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2025 5:13 pm
1 min read
Jeanette Guadeloupe Zacarias Zapata (left) faces Marie-Pier Houle in a welterweight fight at the stade IGA, Montréal, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. A Quebec coroner says Mexican boxer Zapata did not disclose a likely prior concussion before the August 2021 match in Montreal that led to her death. View image in full screen
Jeanette Guadeloupe Zacarias Zapata (left) faces Marie-Pier Houle in a welterweight fight at the stade IGA, Montréal, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. A Quebec coroner says Mexican boxer Zapata did not disclose a likely prior concussion before the August 2021 match in Montreal that led to her death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- GYM-Yannick Maltais
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A media investigation uncovering troubling new medical information about a Mexican boxer who died after a 2021 knockout in Montreal has prompted a Quebec coroner to revise his report into her death.

The investigation broadcast this week by Radio-Canada revealed that 18-year-old Jeanette Guadeloupe Zacarias Zapata should not have been declared fit for the bout in Montreal because of brain injuries sustained in a previous knockout.

Zacarias Zapata suffered a traumatic brain injury after being knocked out by Quebec boxer Marie-Pier Houle on Aug. 28, 2021, and she died five days later.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In his initial 2023 report, coroner Jacques Ramsay found that Zacarias Zapata had not declared a likely concussion she suffered in Mexico 15 weeks before the Montreal fight.

But Ramsay says he did not know until Radio-Canada’s report that some of the scans submitted to the Quebec agency that oversees boxing carried the signature of a Mexican doctor who doesn’t exist.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In addition, Ramsay says a doctor for the boxing commission in Zacarias Zapata’s home city declared her fit to fight in Montreal despite seeing evidence of her previous injuries and ordering her 45 days of bed rest.

Ramsay’s new report calls on Quebec’s regulating agency and boxing promoters to take several measures to make boxing safer in the province, including requiring boxers who have suffered knockouts in a previous fight to provide post-fight medical reports.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices