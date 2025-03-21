Menendez brothers’ family accuses DA of ‘personal bias’ in bid for release

Send this page to someone via email

The family of Erik and Lyle Menendez gathered with supporters at a rally and news conference Thursday, rejecting claims by Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman that the brothers hadn’t taken responsibility for the 1989 killing of their parents and claiming that Hochman has a “personal bias” against the brothers’ bid for release.

“Hochman doesn’t seem to want to listen or engage with us,” said Lyle and Erik’s cousin, Tamara Goodell, People magazine reported. “At every turn, we feel like DA Hochman has dismissed us, ignored us, and quite frankly, treated us like we don’t matter. Why? Why does he seem to be making this case so personal? A district attorney is supposed to be fair, impartial, and focused on the law, but Hochman is not acting like a neutral party.”

Goodell also said that any lies her cousins told during their trial were due to trauma and fear.

View image in full screen FILE – Erik and Lyle Menendez are seen during their trial. Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

“Kids lie when they’re scared, when they feel intimidated, and when they become traumatized. They lie when they don’t know who to trust. But they grow up, they learn, and they take responsibility,” Goodell continued.

Last week, Hochman told reporters during a press conference that his decision to resentence the Menendez brothers hinged on whether the brothers had exhibited “insight and complete responsibility” into lies told during their trial, including their original claim that they did not kill their parents.

Hochman said that they are “prepared to go forward” with the hearing regarding the resentencing case. “However, we are asking the court to withdraw the previous district attorney’s motion for resentencing, because we believe there are legitimate reasons and the interests of justice justifies that withdrawal.”

Hochman said their repeated argument that they killed their parents in self-defence does not match the facts of the case that showed premeditated steps to plan the killings and make it look like a gang hit.

In this Oct. 20, 1995, file photo, Lyle Menendez looks up during testimony in his and his brother Erik’s retrial for the shotgun slayings of their parents in Los Angeles, Calif. Steve Grayson / UPI via AP, Pool, File)

At first, the brothers, who were 18 and 21 years old at the time of the killings, maintained to police they’d stopped by their parents’ house that night to retrieve Erik’s ID while on the way to a movie and discovered their slain parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez.

Erik eventually confided to his therapist that he and his brother were responsible for the killings. After the therapist shared the information with his mistress, the confession eventually made its way to police.

The brothers claimed they killed their parents because they feared for their lives and that their father had sexually abused them for years.

View image in full screen Supporters hold signs with images of District Attorney Nathan Hochman during a press conference regarding developments in the Menendez brothers case on March 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. Damian Dovarganes / The Associated Press

Thursday’s rally was supposed to coincide with a resentencing hearing for the brothers that could result in them being immediately eligible for parole after 35 years behind bars. It was postponed to April after Hochman announced his office was withdrawing the resentencing motion previously submitted by his predecessor, George Gascón. While the judge can proceed without the district attorney’s support, legal experts say the brothers’ chances of success have diminished tremendously.

Anamaria Baralt, a cousin of the brothers, said they have already taken responsibility and acknowledged their mistakes. The family has no intention of changing their position, Baralt said, adding she hopes the brothers won’t either.

“We won’t let him rewrite history,” she said of Hochman. “That would be pandering to his truth.”

View image in full screen Anamaria Baralt, cousin of Erik and Lyle Menendez, speaks during a press conference regarding developments in the Menendez brothers case on March 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. Damian Dovarganes / The Associated Press

Around 50 supporters of the Menendez brothers marched with signs around the downtown criminal justice centre, chanting, “What do we believe in? Second chances!” The news conference and rally also drew the support of criminal justice organizations, such as the Anti-Recidivism Coalition and Latino Justice.

“We should not throw people away,” said Michael Mendoza, criminal justice director for Latino Justice, who met Lyle Menendez when he was serving time in state prison. “We should not give up on our young people.”

A resentencing hearing is scheduled for April 11.

The brothers are also set to appear in front of a parole board on June 13 after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he asked the California parole board to conduct an assessment investigation into whether the brothers are risks to the public if they go free.

— With files from Global News’ Katie Scott and The Associated Press

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.