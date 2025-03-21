Menu

Health

CMHA’s new drop-in program is changing the narrative on substance use

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 21, 2025 5:45 pm
1 min read
Tonya Evans, a peer navigator at CMHA Waterloo Wellington, started a support group after learning the consumption and safety site in CMHA is set to close at the end of March. View image in full screen
Tonya Evans, a peer navigator at CMHA Waterloo Wellington, started a support group after learning the consumption and safety site in CMHA is set to close at the end of March. Submitted
Candian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington has launched a new drop-in program ahead of the closure of the consumption and treatment services site.

The program was created for people seeking support around substance use and wellness.

Tonya Evans, peer navigator for CMHA Waterloo Wellington, said the initiative will support those in recovery or actively using.

“It’s just a real open format where we just connect as humans, and we just come together to support and see what that looks like,” Evans said.

The safe consumption site inside the CMHA building on Waterloo Avenue is one of nine sites across Ontario set to close at the end of March. She said the closure is what prompted her to launch the group, which meets every Tuesday evening.

The inclusive space is an alternative to a traditional 12-step program where people can share their thoughts and goals collectively on their wellness journey.

Through her personal journey, Evans believes she’s able to help people in the program.

“I’ve kind of been through it all and I’ve seen what doesn’t work for a lot of people. And I’ve kind of started to see what can work and what does make sense, and how we can change the needle,” she said.

Evans is hopeful CMHA can partner with community organizations to expand the program in the future.

