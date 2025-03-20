Menu

Canada

New Brunswick premier concerned about effect of Chinese tariffs on seafood

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2025 3:34 pm
1 min read
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt says China’s 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian seafood products are “concerning and significant.”

Holt told reporters today that China is one of New Brunswick’s main export markets for seafood, but not as important as the United States.

The province says it exported $87.8 million worth of seafood to China in 2023.

China’s tariffs, which took effect today, are in retaliation to the recently imposed Canadian surtax of 100 per cent on all Chinese-made electric vehicles, and of 25 per cent on steel and aluminum.

The Chinese duties affect a long list of products like lobster, snow crab and shrimp, as well as niche products such as sea cucumber, whelk and mollusks.

Holt says she is asking the federal government to work closely with New Brunswick during negotiations with China to have the tariffs removed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

