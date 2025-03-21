Quebec political party wants to legislate ‘predatory pricing’ vet costs

Send this page to someone via email

The cost of living can be difficult enough without a pet, but Quebecers who have furry family members are feeling the squeeze when it comes to veterinary care.

One political party in the province is calling on the Quebec government to intervene in what they call predatory pricing practices.

However industry professional say it’s not that simple, and the real costs of veterinary medicine risk being overlooked.

“The cost of veterinarian medicine has actually gone up, but all clinics, no matter the owner, are living with the same economic realities,” Montreal-area veterinarian, Dr. Sébastien Kfoury, told Global News in an interview on Thursday.

Kfoury explained there are several factors that are contributing to rising costs, including wage increases.

“We have had very low wages for veterinarians and technicians in the past, and they are very highly-skilled professionals. They should be paid right,” he said.

“And after COVID, we’ve had a lot less clients,” he said, adding that business revenue has been down.

Corporate-owned clinics are also popping up more and more around Quebec, which the province’s second opposition party, Quebec Solidaire, says it fears is contributing to rising prices and the prioritization of profit over compassion.

Quebec Veterinary Medical Association president, Eve-Lyne Bouchard, says she hopes the large corporations have purchased veterinary clinics are running the business with a multi-angle approach, and not just looking at the business in terms of profit.

She told Global she isn’t for or against legislation, but said more information is needed from all angles regarding pricing and costs related to the practices.

“I just want to make sure that if they [legislate], they will conduct economic studies and realize the real price of veterinary medicine,” she said.

She added that the government might be “very surprised” at how expensive it is.

The Montreal SPCA says the yearly cost of owning a pet is between $2,000 and $4,000 per year, and that doesn’t include unforeseen emergencies.

Executive director Lawrence Massé said this is why the SPCA recommends people adopt and shelter animals to get the proper information and to be better prepared for the costs.

The Montreal SPCA says thanks to a new law that was passed last year, Bill 67, it will soon open a new community clinic that allows its vet to care for animals not just at the shelter.

“The legislation means that now our veterinarian can provide care to animals of low-income pet owners, so those people will no longer be forced to surrender their animal,” Massé said.

The clinic is expected to open later this year and will provide low cost treatment for low income pet owners. The SPCA and vets said they agree that the average pet owner should consider pet insurance.

