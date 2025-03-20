In response to critics, Nova Scotia amends bills on interprovincial trade, info law

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s government is responding to critics by amending key parts of its legislative agenda, including its bill to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers.

The changes to the trade bill are in response to concerns that the proposed legislation would override the ability of regulatory bodies to provide oversight that protects the public.

The Progressive Conservative government said today its amendments would ensure that the trade bill doesn’t supersede the ability of professional orders to regulate their members.

Nova Scotia’s trade bill aims to promote the mutual recognition of goods, services and labour mobility across all sectors of Canada’s economy, and will only be extended to provinces or territories that adopt similar legislation.

The government is also amending proposed legislation on the province’s freedom of information rules, following criticism the bill would threaten the public’s right to access government records and documents.

Premier Tim Houston says the changes address concerns raised by Tricia Ralph, whose term as information commissioner ended last month.

Ralph had taken issue with proposals that would have allowed departments to refuse access requests on the basis they’re “trivial, frivolous or vexatious,” and that would have required applicants to provide details such as precise times or locations in connection with the documents or records being sought.

In response to Ralph’s criticism, the government says it will instead require departments to apply to the information commissioner for approval to reject trivial requests, and if the requests are rejected to notify applicants and provide them with a reason. As well, the government will instead require applicants to make “reasonable efforts” to list details such as time and location in connection with information requests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.