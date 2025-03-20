SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

U.S. issues fresh Iran-related sanctions, Treasury Dept. says

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 20, 2025 11:10 am
1 min read
The U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., on Friday, May 31, 2024. View image in full screen
The U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., on Friday, May 31, 2024. Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images
The U.S. on Thursday issued new Iran-related sanctions, targeting one individual and several entities including a Chinese “teapot” oil refinery for purchasing and processing Iranian crude oil, the Treasury Department website showed.

It was Washington’s fourth round of sanctions on Iran’s oil sales since President Donald Trump said in February he was re-imposing a “maximum pressure” campaign including efforts to drive down the exports to zero. Trump aims to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and funding militant groups.

China is the largest importer of Iranian oil.

The refinery Treasury targeted for sanctions is China-based Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Tehran says its nuclear energy program is for peaceful purposes, while Western powers say its enrichment of uranium to levels approaching weapons-grade has no logical civilian applications.

© 2025 Reuters

