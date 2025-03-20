Order of Canada recipient mistakes $25M lotto win for $25K: ‘I didn’t have my glasses on’

Send this page to someone via email

The winner of a $25 million Lotto Max jackpot says the money will go a long way in helping him continue to give back.

Charley Coffey is a 81-year-old retiree currently living in Toronto, and a recent winner in the Jan. 31 Lotto Max draw.

While some might be thinking of their first big lavish purchase to make, Coffey, who is also a recipient of the Order of Canada, has other plans.

“This win gives me the opportunity to sustainably support the causes I have championed for decades. I believe in the premise of a hand-up versus a handout, and want to support organizations that need a stronger voice,” Coffey said in an OLG news release Thursday.

“The motto for the Order of Canada is: ‘They desire a better country,’ and that speaks to me. A desire for a better Toronto, a better Ontario, and a better Canada, in particular for our Indigenous peoples.”

Coffey’s commitment to these and many more causes is well-documented through numerous accolade; the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has also named him an Honorary Chief for his support of First Nations.

Coffey has also received the Canadian Women’s International Business Initiative Award from the Canadian embassy in the United States.

When he collected his $25 million cheque, Coffey admitted he was “overwhelmed, humbled, and filled with gratitude by this massive lottery windfall.”

View image in full screen Charles Coffey of Toronto won the $25 million LOTTO MAX jackpot from the January 31, 2025 draw. Supplied by OLG

Coffey first found out about his win when he stopped by his local gas station to fill up his car and grab a chocolate bar, checking his ticket at the self-scanner.

“When I checked my tickets on the self-scanner, one wasn’t a winner, but the other was. I thought I saw $25,000 and said to myself, ‘That’s interesting!'” Coffey said.

“But I didn’t have my glasses on, so I got them out, went back to check what I thought was a $25,000 ticket, and saw $25 million!”

Coffey said he rushed home to get a second opinion from a family member.

“They read the numbers back to me as I checked them again. When we finally accepted the fact that the ticket was worth $25 million, someone suggested they take my pulse to make sure I was alive and seeing the amount of the win!” Coffey added.

View image in full screen Charles Coffey of Toronto celebrating his $25 million LOTTO MAX jackpot win from the January 31, 2025 draw. Supplied by OLG

Coffey said his whole family was shocked and overjoyed by the win.

The seventh of nine children, Coffee grew up in a small town in New Brunswick before beginning his career.

He said that was where his beliefs in hard work, supporting his community, and always remaining humble were instilled in him.

While Coffey is focused on supporting the causes closest to his heart, he said one thing he would like to do for himself is plan a trip for his family.

“I’m excited to plan a wonderful family holiday so that we can celebrate and make more precious memories together,” he said.