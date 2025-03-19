Minnesota senator faces charges in undercover teen prostitution sting

Send this page to someone via email

A Minnesota state senator has been charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor after being arrested earlier this week for attempting to solicit a teenage girl for prostitution.

Sen. Justin Eichorn, 40, is facing the felony charge after detectives communicated with a man who was led to believe that he was talking to a 16-year-old girl, the department said in a news release.

A detective arranged to meet with Eichorn, of Grand Rapids, and he was arrested outside his vehicle without incident. According to the criminal complaint, Bloomington police detectives “carried out a multi-jurisdictional ‘sex trafficking juvenile demand suppression operation.'”

The police said that the purpose of the operation was to “identify individuals who offer to hire girls under the age of eighteen for commercial sex.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota, law enforcement placed online advertisements offering commercial sex, and undercover law enforcement officers received and responded to the messages from prospective buyers.

On March 11, an undercover officer began receiving messages from Eichorn, who asked, “I saw your post and [sic] chance you are still available tonight?”

Police said Eichorn sent a follow-up message, asking, “What’s a guy gota [sic] do to get with the hottest girl online tonight?”

Eichorn messaged the undercover officers over the course of “several days” and the officer repeatedly said that she was not 18 but was only 17 years old.

“Even so, Eichorn proceeded to ask the undercover officer about pricing for various sex acts she might perform, and then Eichorn arranged an in-person meet-up to pay for commercial sex. Eichorn also requested that the undercover officer—whom he believed to be a 17-year-old minor—send him ‘a naught[y] pic’ including one ‘with lot less clothes,'” according to the press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota.

Police reported that Eichorn arrived at the agreed-upon location and found law enforcement waiting to apprehend him.

“In his car, among other things, law enforcement found cash and a condom,” the press release stated.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office has no tolerance for public officials who violate federal law—particularly those laws meant to protect children,” Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick said. “I am grateful to the Bloomington Police Department, to the FBI, and to all law enforcement officers who use undercover operations to identify and arrest child sex predators to prevent them from abusing real children.”

“The actions alleged in this case are an appalling attempt to exploit an innocent and vulnerable minor,” Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of FBI Minneapolis said. “The FBI and our partners are committed to protecting children from predators who seek to harm them. Every child deserves to grow up in a safe environment, free from the threat of exploitation.”

“If you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone’s child, expect to leave in handcuffs,” said Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges.

“We will not tolerate predators in our community. I have long advocated for stronger penalties for these crimes, and this case is yet another example of why tougher laws are necessary. Our state legislature must take this issue seriously—protecting children should never be up for debate,” Hodges added.

According to Eichorn’s Senate profile, he’s married with four children. He lists his profession as entrepreneur and was first elected in 2016. His chair on an environment commmittee sat empty during a Tuesday hearing.

On Tuesday, fellow Republicans called on Eichorn to resign after his arrest.

“We are shocked by these reports, and this alleged conduct demands an immediate resignation,” his Senate GOP colleagues said in a statement. “Justin has a difficult road ahead, and he needs to focus on his family.”

Eichorn was one of the senators to recently introduce a proposed bill that would recognize “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as a form of mental illness. The bill defined “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as “the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump.”

Symptoms for “Trump Derangement Syndrome” include “verbal expressions of intense hostility” toward Trump and “overt acts of aggression and violence against anyone supporting” Trump, according to the bill.

— With files from The Associated Press