Politics

Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta plan for orphan well cleanup coming next month

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2025 2:12 pm
A sign, from Alberta's Orphan Well Association (OWA), identifies a non-producing and abandoned oil well, still with a pumpjack in place, near Carmangay, Alberta on Sept. 10. 2020. View image in full screen
A sign, from Alberta's Orphan Well Association (OWA), identifies a non-producing and abandoned oil well, still with a pumpjack in place, near Carmangay, Alberta on Sept. 10. 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says plans for cleaning up abandoned or inactive oil wells are to be made public in two weeks.

She says public funding won’t be needed for the new initiatives, despite a draft government report leaked to media that explicitly says the opposite.

The report recommends creating new companies backstopped by taxpayers that would acquire abandoned wells and use revenues from them to fund the cleanup.

It also recommends setting up an insurance fund financed by industry that is ultimately backstopped by the province.

Smith says no decisions have been made yet but that having companies acquire and produce oil from abandoned wells to create new revenue sources for cleanup is an idea worth considering.

But she says that plan isn’t without risk as there are no guarantees that abandoned wells will be profitable.

“I think we have to be prepared for that,” she said.

“I’ll be interested to see how the public feels about it.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

