Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba budget should address tariff woes: Chambers of Commerce

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 19, 2025 2:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Budget survey wraps up but will it make a difference?'
Budget survey wraps up but will it make a difference?
RELATED: There's a few hours left for Manitobans to have their say on the province's spending as the 2025 Budget Survey closes at midnight. Global's Vasilios Bellos reports on how much impact the survey will actually have – Feb 21, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Manitoba government is set to unveil the 2025 provincial budget Thursday, and the impact of tariffs is a top-of-mind issue.

Manitoba Chambers of Commerce CEO Chuck Davidson told Global Winnipeg other provinces have programs in place to help businesses impacted by the ongoing trade war, while companies in this province continue to struggle.

The uncertainty surrounding tariffs, he said, means many businesses have held back on growth and making investments.

“The businesses are having sort of a shortfall of cash… they’re having to make decisions in terms of either increasing costs, laying off staff, those kinds of situations,” Davidson said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“What we’re hoping is that the situation can be resolved sooner so they’re not going to have to go through that… but in the meantime, there is going to have to be some supports for those businesses.”

Story continues below advertisement

Davidson said he’s hoping for clarity on whether Manitoba will follow other provinces in providing support or rebate programs.

“I think both the provincial and federal governments need to play a better role in terms of providing information to businesses, in terms of, ‘Here’s what the current climate is, here’s what is currently taxed at the border, here’s what is not, here are resources to help businesses through that.’

Trending Now

“Those are some of the gaps that we’re really hearing from businesses right now, because they’ve never had to go through this before.”

Click to play video: 'Housing advocates call for change in budget'
Housing advocates call for change in budget
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices