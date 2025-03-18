Manitoba government eyes human rights protection for gender expression

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government plans to expand the province’s human rights code to cover gender expression.

The code already prohibits discrimination based on gender identity, and the NDP government says adding gender expression will bring Manitoba in line with most other provinces.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says the change will cover preferred pronouns, outward appearances such as clothing and more.

The proposed change is contained in a bill now before the legislature and is to be debated later this year.

The bill is being welcomed by Charlie Eau, the executive director of Trans Manitoba.

Eau says the non-profit advocacy group often hears from people who need protection under the law.

“We hear on a near-daily basis of incidents of discrimination based on what people look like, what their gender markers are on their identification and medical documents … based on how folks are dressed,” Eau said Tuesday.

“When (people) are visibly gender non-conforming or are out as trans, it can mean putting your job on the line. It can mean that your housing becomes more precarious.”

Wiebe said the expansion of the human rights code will protect people.

“It’s important for us to send a message that this is about one Manitoba, that this is about bringing people together,” Wiebe said.

Wiebe pointed to promises by the Progressive Conservatives in the last election to offer “parental rights” at schools.

The campaign promise was vaguely worded and included a parent’s right to be involved in addressing a student’s behavioural changes, the curriculum and presentations from outside groups.

Critics and activists said the Tories were making a veiled threat to transgender rights. The Tories did not comment on Wiebe’s bill Tuesday.