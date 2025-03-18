Saskatchewan’s spring sitting kicks off Wednesday with provincial budget

Send this page to someone via email

“Delivering For You” is the message the Saskatchewan Party government is looking to send with its first provincial budget since last year’s election.

Government officials say it’ll focus on the priorities laid out during the Sask. Party’s election campaign, which included affordability, health care, education and community safety.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

However, the hovering threat of tariffs from the United States creates an uncertain future for many Saskatchewan industries.

Katherine Ludwig has more details in the video above on what people can expect in this year’s budget.