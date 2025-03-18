Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Parkland Corp. names 2 new directors as activist investor demands board shakeup

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2025 4:02 pm
2 min read
Parkland Corp. logo is shown in a handout. View image in full screen
Parkland Corp. logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Parkland Corp. has named two new independent directors as an activist investor calls for an overhaul of its board.

The Calgary-based fuel refiner and retailer, which is considering putting itself up for sale, has named Felipe Bayon and Sue Gove to its board of directors, effective Tuesday.

With the latest additions, Parkland said it has added six independent directors to its board over the past two years.

Bayon is a former chief executive of Ecopetrol S.A., Colombia’s largest integrated energy company, while Gove is a member of the board at auto parts company LKQ Corp. and a former chief executive of Bed Bath & Beyond.

“Felipe and Sue are accomplished executives with expertise in industries and sectors that align with Parkland’s business,” board chair Michael Jennings said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Felipe’s deep energy industry experience in Parkland’s broader international region combined with Sue’s extensive retail experience and governance expertise, will be invaluable as the company explores all options to maximize value for all shareholders.”

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Parkland announced earlier this month that it would formally review ways to boost shareholder returns, including an all-out sale of the company, a merger or asset sales and purchases.

It was a move long pushed by Engine Capital LP, the New York activist hedge fund that owns 2.5 per cent of Parkland’s shares, and Simpson Oil, the Cayman Islands-based firm that owns 20 per cent of Parkland.

Engine said on Monday that it wants to see a “comprehensive reconstitution” of the Parkland board.

“At this point, it is clear that the board has failed in its core responsibility to act in the best interests of shareholders and therefore cannot be trusted to oversee the strategic review,” it said in a news release.

Trending Now

Parkland said an invitation remains open to Simpson to rejoin its board and take part in a special committee reviewing strategic alternatives. Simpson directors had resigned from the board amid a governance dispute.

Simpson sued Parkland last year to overturn restrictions preventing it from voting against board recommendations and soliciting or making its own bid for the company. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled in Simpson’s favour in February.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Business News: Tumultuous market reaction to tariffs'
Business News: Tumultuous market reaction to tariffs
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices