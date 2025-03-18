SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russia agrees to partial Ukraine ceasefire after Trump-Putin call

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 18, 2025 1:48 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump, Putin to discuss Russia-Ukraine war'
Trump, Putin to discuss Russia-Ukraine war
The Kremlin has confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon speak with U.S. President Donald Trump about the Russia-Ukraine war. Redmond Shannon explains what's on the agenda between the two leaders, and how Ukrainians fear a ceasefire deal could be re-negotiated without any input from Ukraine.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Tuesday to a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump for Russia and Ukraine to stop hitting each other’s energy infrastructure for 30 days and gave a corresponding order to the Russian military, the White House and Kremlin said following a lengthy phone discussion between the leaders.

“The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace,” a White House readout of the call said. “These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Kremlin said in a statement that the two leaders had a “detailed and frank exchange of views” on Ukraine during a phone call in which Putin had said that a resolution of the conflict must be “comprehensive, sustainable and long-term,” taking into account Russia’s own security interests and the root causes of the war.

Story continues below advertisement

The two leaders discussed a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, to which Ukraine agreed last week. The Kremlin said Putin had raised “significant points” about monitoring such a truce and preventing it from being used by Ukraine to mobilize more soldiers and rearm itself.

Trending Now

“It was emphasized that the key condition for preventing the escalation of the conflict and working towards its resolution by political and diplomatic means should be a complete cessation of foreign military assistance and the provision of intelligence information to Kyiv,” the Kremlin said.

Trump had been pressuring Putin to agree to a U.S.-backed 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine has already accepted as part of a move toward a permanent peace deal to end Europe’s biggest conflict since World War Two. The war has killed or wounded hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and reduced entire towns to rubble.

Putin, whose forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022, said last week he supported in principle Washington’s proposal for a truce but that his forces would fight on until several crucial conditions were worked out.

© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices