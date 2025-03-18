Russia agrees to partial Ukraine ceasefire after Trump-Putin call

Send this page to someone via email

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Tuesday to a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump for Russia and Ukraine to stop hitting each other’s energy infrastructure for 30 days and gave a corresponding order to the Russian military, the White House and Kremlin said following a lengthy phone discussion between the leaders.

“The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace,” a White House readout of the call said. “These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Kremlin said in a statement that the two leaders had a “detailed and frank exchange of views” on Ukraine during a phone call in which Putin had said that a resolution of the conflict must be “comprehensive, sustainable and long-term,” taking into account Russia’s own security interests and the root causes of the war.

Story continues below advertisement

The two leaders discussed a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, to which Ukraine agreed last week. The Kremlin said Putin had raised “significant points” about monitoring such a truce and preventing it from being used by Ukraine to mobilize more soldiers and rearm itself.

“It was emphasized that the key condition for preventing the escalation of the conflict and working towards its resolution by political and diplomatic means should be a complete cessation of foreign military assistance and the provision of intelligence information to Kyiv,” the Kremlin said.

Trump had been pressuring Putin to agree to a U.S.-backed 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine has already accepted as part of a move toward a permanent peace deal to end Europe’s biggest conflict since World War Two. The war has killed or wounded hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and reduced entire towns to rubble.

Putin, whose forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022, said last week he supported in principle Washington’s proposal for a truce but that his forces would fight on until several crucial conditions were worked out.