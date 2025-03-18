Byelection held Tuesday in Manitoba to fill seat of former education minister

Send this page to someone via email

Voters are going to the polls Tuesday in the Transcona area of Winnipeg.

A provincial byelection is being held to fill the seat formerly held by Nello Altomare, the Manitoba education minister who died in January.

The seat has been a longtime NDP stronghold, and has only voted for another party — the Progressive Conservatives — once since 1988.

Running this time for the NDP is Shannon Corbett, a vice-principal.

The Progressive Conservative candidate is former city councillor Shawn Nason, Brad Boudreau is running for the Liberals, and former Olympic speedskater Susan Auch is running as an Independent.

The NDP has a majority in the legislature with 33 of the 57 seats, while the Tories have 21, the Liberals have one and there is one Independent.

