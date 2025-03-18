Menu

Politics

Byelection held Tuesday in Manitoba to fill seat of former education minister

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2025 10:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Transcona byelection preview'
Transcona byelection preview
Manitoba's newest MLA will be elected tomorrow in Transcona. Vasilios Bellos has a preview of the byelection.
Voters are going to the polls Tuesday in the Transcona area of Winnipeg.

A provincial byelection is being held to fill the seat formerly held by Nello Altomare, the Manitoba education minister who died in January.

The seat has been a longtime NDP stronghold, and has only voted for another party — the Progressive Conservatives — once since 1988.

Running this time for the NDP is Shannon Corbett, a vice-principal.

The Progressive Conservative candidate is former city councillor Shawn Nason, Brad Boudreau is running for the Liberals, and former Olympic speedskater Susan Auch is running as an Independent.

The NDP has a majority in the legislature with 33 of the 57 seats, while the Tories have 21, the Liberals have one and there is one Independent.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

