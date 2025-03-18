Canada’s inflation rate went up to 2.6% last month

See more sharing options

The annual rate of inflation ticked up last month as a temporary “tax holiday” ended, Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday.

Consumer prices in Canada went up year-over-year by 2.6 per cent in February, up from 1.9 per cent the month before.

StatCan said the end of the GST/HST break on Feb. 15 contributed “notable upward pressure to prices for eligible products.”

More to come…