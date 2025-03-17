Quebec communities deal with rising rivers brought on by heavy rains, spring thaws

Send this page to someone via email

A number of communities across Quebec are dealing with flooding or the threat of flooding as rivers have been swollen by spring thaws and heavy rains throughout the province.

As of Monday morning, the most dire situation was unfolding in Beauceville, a community of about 6,000 people, which the Chaudière River runs through.

On Sunday night, an ice jam formed in the downtown area of ​​the small municipality, causing the river to rapidly rise and burst its banks.

The municipality, which is about 85 kilometres south of Quebec City, has seen a number of roads and schools close as a result of the flooding.

“We are on the verge of major flooding, roads are closed, due to flooding (Renault Boulevard/Rte 173, Lambert Ave north south and bridge route 108),” Beauceville said on its Facebook page shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Public Security classified the flooding in Beauceville as “moderate” Monday morning. It had been approaching the “major” flood threshold earlier in the day but its level had receded by late morning.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Farther west in Drummondville, as many as 300 buildings were slated for evacuation by local authorities as the Saint-François River had been overflowing.

“In the face of the continuous rise of the waters of the Saint-Francois River, the Municipal Civil Security Organization of Drummondville (OMSCD) asks all citizens and citizens residing in a flood zone to evacuate immediately,” the city said on its Facebook page at around 11:30 a.m.

“Several roads are now impassable due to flooding, including areas of Allard Boulevard and Hemming Road. Respect the signs in place and take the designated detours.”

The city has opened an emergency shelter at the Girardin sports centre for affected residents.

The Quebec government reported medium flooding at three of its water monitoring stations as of 11 a.m., as well as two instances of minor flooding, and said 15 spots were under surveillance.

Environment Canada says several parts of the province recorded record-high temperatures on Sunday, including 20.1 C in Beauceville and 16.4 C in Montreal.

Québec 511 also urged motorists to be careful when driving near waterways whose levels could cause some streets to flood.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Canadian Press