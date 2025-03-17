Berrios named Jays’ opening-day starter

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday that right-hander José Berrios will be their 2025 season-opening starting pitcher.

Berrios will kick off the Blue Jays’ season for the second year in a row and the third time in the last four campaigns when he takes the mound March 27 against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

He earned the win in an 8-2 road victory over the Tampa Bay Rays to open 2024. He gave up two runs on six hits while striking out six over six innings.

His opening-day start in 2022 was less memorable. He was pulled after allowing four earned runs in 1/3 of an inning before Toronto rallied for a 10-8 win over the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre.

Berrios went 16-11 with a 3.60 earned-run average over 32 starts in 2024. He has a 1-0 record with a 2.35 ERA over four starts this spring.

The Blue Jays have won their last five season openers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2025.