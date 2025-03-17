Menu

Politics

Poilievre vows to repeal entire carbon price law, including for industries

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2025 11:40 am
1 min read
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that he will repeal the entire carbon price law if elected, including on businesses and the industrial charge.

On Friday, Prime Minister Mark Carney began the process to end the consumer carbon price on things like gasoline.

The order-in-council says the fee will be removed after March 31.

Poilievre says that if the Liberals are serious about ending the charge, they would recall Parliament and do it through legislation, in a video posted on social media.

To reduce emissions, Poilievre says his government would “expand eligibility” for the clean technology and clean manufacturing tax credits.

Only Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, Yukon and Nunavut use the federal industrial pricing system, while all other provinces have their own industrial price that uses the federal price as a minimum pollution charge.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

