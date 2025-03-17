Freezing rain, heavy rainfall headed to Atlantic Canada over next few days

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says parts of southeastern NewBrunswick are expected to get a prolonged period of freezing rain tomorrow, while most of southern New Brunswick and Carleton County is forecast to receive up to 60 millimetres of rain, starting Monday and into Tuesday.

The weather agency says freezing rain is also expected in northern Labrador, which is expected to end this afternoon.

It says significant freezing rain is possible tomorrow for Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County North and the Cobequid Pass, while Yarmouth, Digby, Annapolis, Kings, and Cumberland counties could see up to 45 millimetres of rain.

Significant freezing rain is possible tomorrow in Prince Edward Island, where is expected to start in the west the slolwy spread eastward.