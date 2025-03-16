Carney wants call with Trump, ‘respects’ his economic goals: Canadian envoy

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. says Prime Minister Mark Carney is looking to set up a conversation with President Donald Trump “as soon as possible.”

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday morning, Ambassador Kirsten Hillman said the Canadian side has reached out to the U.S. since Carney was sworn in as prime minister on Friday and was “looking forward” to connecting with Trump.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She says Carney is seeking to “forge a good and solid relationship” with the president and that he “respects” what Trump is trying to do when it comes to enhancing the U.S. economy, but noted the prime minister wants to do the same for Canada.

Hillman sidestepped a question on whether she believes there is anything Canada can do to avoid the reciprocal tariffs Trump is set to impose on other countries, noting a meeting with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick last week made clear that Canada will be affected starting April 2.

Story continues below advertisement

Carney was set to depart for his first foreign trip today, visiting France and the U.K., where he is expected to talk about security and economic and trade ties, before an additional stop in Iqaluit, Nvt., to reaffirm Canada’s Arctic sovereignty.

Carney has said he does not yet plan to visit the U.S. but looks forward to speaking with Trump at the appropriate moment.