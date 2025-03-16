Menu

Canada

Carney wants call with Trump, ‘respects’ his economic goals: Canadian envoy

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2025 11:04 am
1 min read
Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. says Prime Minister Mark Carney is looking to set up a conversation with President Donald Trump “as soon as possible.”

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday morning, Ambassador Kirsten Hillman said the Canadian side has reached out to the U.S. since Carney was sworn in as prime minister on Friday and was “looking forward” to connecting with Trump.

She says Carney is seeking to “forge a good and solid relationship” with the president and that he “respects” what Trump is trying to do when it comes to enhancing the U.S. economy, but noted the prime minister wants to do the same for Canada.

Hillman sidestepped a question on whether she believes there is anything Canada can do to avoid the reciprocal tariffs Trump is set to impose on other countries, noting a meeting with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick last week made clear that Canada will be affected starting April 2.

Carney was set to depart for his first foreign trip today, visiting France and the U.K., where he is expected to talk about security and economic and trade ties, before an additional stop in Iqaluit, Nvt., to reaffirm Canada’s Arctic sovereignty.

Carney has said he does not yet plan to visit the U.S. but looks forward to speaking with Trump at the appropriate moment.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

