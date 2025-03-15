Storms and freezing rain move in for parts of Ontario, Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Large swathes of Ontario, Quebec and a small section of Manitoba are set for a wet and wintery blast of weather on Saturday, Environment Canada is warning.

The coldest conditions are likely to be near the Ontario-Manitoba border in an area sandwiched between Hudson’s Bay and Lake Superior, to the west of Thunder Bay, Ont., but east of Winnipeg.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for that area, with several millimetres of ice buildup possible. Rapidly changing temperatures, freezing rain and snow melt are all set to combine to create dangerously slippery conditions, the agency said.

Freezing rain is also forecast for parts of Quebec, with between 2 mm and 5 mm of rain in the north of the province.

The majority of southern Ontario is under a separate special weather statement for “significant rainfall.”

In Toronto, the agency is warning of strong winds and rain on Sunday, with a risk that frozen ground could reduce the amount of water absorbed. The city is set to see winds up to 80 km/h and rainfall up to 20 mm, Environment Canada said.

Thunderstorms are also possibly in the mix, the special weather statement said.