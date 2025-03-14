Big demand for swimming lessons in B.C. as new private pool sets to open

Send this page to someone via email

Parents and caregivers around B.C. likely know how challenging it can be to get kids enrolled in swimming lessons: registrations for municipal classes fill up in minutes.

A new private indoor swimming pool is now being built in Port Coquitlam to meet the increased demand for swimming lessons but it is a pricier way to get kids access to swimming.

The privately operated Pedalheads Fremont Pool opens on April 19, with spring swim programs open for registration.

Glen Mitzel with the City of Port Coquitlam says demand for aquatic lessons is high across B.C. and the privatization helps ease the demand on city programs.

“When registration goes live at 8 a.m., they are full by 8:05,” he said.

Mitzel says the city is still committed to delivering low-cost programs to its residents.

The Lifesaving Society of BC/Yukon says more facilities are needed.

“What we are finding now that there is a space and registration shortage, where we’re not able to keep up with the demand in our recreation centres,” Kimiko Hirakida told Global News.

“We are seeing a very high number of training in our lifeguards and swim instructors and lots of good quality candidates are out there, but there’s just not enough recreation centres for them all to be at right now.”