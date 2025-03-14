Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Big demand for swimming lessons in B.C. as new private pool sets to open

By Amy Judd & Christa Dao Global News
Posted March 14, 2025 7:48 pm
1 min read
Global News dives in and explores options for families still seeking swimming lessons in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Swimming lessons are in high demand across many municipalities around B.C. Meaghan Craig / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Parents and caregivers around B.C. likely know how challenging it can be to get kids enrolled in swimming lessons: registrations for municipal classes fill up in minutes.

A new private indoor swimming pool is now being built in Port Coquitlam to meet the increased demand for swimming lessons but it is a pricier way to get kids access to swimming.

The privately operated Pedalheads Fremont Pool opens on April 19, with spring swim programs open for registration.

Glen Mitzel with the City of Port Coquitlam says demand for aquatic lessons is high across B.C. and the privatization helps ease the demand on city programs.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“When registration goes live at 8 a.m., they are full by 8:05,” he said.

Mitzel says the city is still committed to delivering low-cost programs to its residents.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. cities struggle to meet demand for swimming lessons'
B.C. cities struggle to meet demand for swimming lessons
Trending Now

The Lifesaving Society of BC/Yukon says more facilities are needed.

“What we are finding now that there is a space and registration shortage, where we’re not able to keep up with the demand in our recreation centres,” Kimiko Hirakida told Global News.

“We are seeing a very high number of training in our lifeguards and swim instructors and lots of good quality candidates are out there, but there’s just not enough recreation centres for them all to be at right now.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices