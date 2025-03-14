Sask. increasing park administrative charges, doubling electric vehicle fee

See more sharing options

The Saskatchewan government has announced a list of fee changes coming this year, including a doubling of the cost to register electric vehicles.

The government says the fee is to increase from $150 to $300 per vehicle and will go towards fixing roads.

It says it wants to ensure electric vehicle owners are contributing a comparable amount to those with gas vehicles, who pay for road maintenance through the provincial gas tax.

Saskatchewan is also increasing park administrative fees, including lease applications and renewals, building permits and shore maintenance.

The province is also reducing wholesale liquor mark-ups for wines with alcohol content between 14.5 and 16 per cent, expecting to save retailers $226,000.

Saskatchewan is also applying a new $1,000 flat fee for construction permits of hazardous goods facilities.