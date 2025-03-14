Menu

Politics

Alberta Health Services says it fired ex-CEO for profound incompetence

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2025 2:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta government files statement of defence in wrongful dismissal lawsuit'
Alberta government files statement of defence in wrongful dismissal lawsuit
The provincial government is responding to the wrongful termination lawsuit and allegations of a cover-up from the former head of Alberta Health Services. Ina Sidhu reports.
Alberta’s frontline health agency said it fired its leader earlier this year not because she was investigating corruption but because she was a profound failure at her job.

Provider Alberta Health Services and Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange are being sued for wrongful dismissal by Athana Mentzelopoulos, the former president of AHS.

Mentzelopoulos said she was fired for investigating sweetheart deals for private surgical contracts and had concerns about conflict of interest and high-level political intimidation that reached right into Premier Danielle Smith’s office.

Click to play video: 'Ex-Alberta Health Services CEO sues provincial government'
Ex-Alberta Health Services CEO sues provincial government

Alberta Health Services, in a statement of defence now filed with the court, makes many of the same points LaGrange gave in her own statement of defence.

Story continues below advertisement

Both say Mentzelopoulos was failing badly in her mandate to downgrade AHS from its role as the provincewide leader of frontline health delivery to one of many agencies that would oversee care under a new governance model.

Both also reject Mentzelopoulos’s claim that she was illegally fired because she was let go by LaGrange’s chief bureaucrat rather than the AHS board.

Click to play video: 'Premier Smith questions AHS surgery numbers amid corruption scandal'
Premier Smith questions AHS surgery numbers amid corruption scandal

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

