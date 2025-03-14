Snow on its way, but southern Manitoba to get through relatively unscathed

Send this page to someone via email

Snow is coming back to Manitoba, but the southern part of the province — including Winnipeg — should get through the pending weather system relatively unscathed.

Scott Kehler of Weatherlogics told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg that a Colorado low has arrived in northern Manitoba and is expected to bring up to 25 centimetres of snow throughout the weekend, with areas including Thompson, Flin Flon and The Pas under a snowfall warning.

It’s a different story for southern Manitoba, though.

“We will see some impacts, but they’ll be much less,” Kehler said.

“We’re going to see today a chance for a bunch of mixed precipitation, maybe a bit of light snow along with the chance of some light freezing rain or rain.

“Then, as the system shifts eastward tomorrow, we’re going to see perhaps some more snow and maybe again some mixed precipitation earlier in the day.”

Kehler said the storm will also bring down the temperature Saturday, even in Winnipeg. Forecasts call for winds up to 70 km/h and wind chill values below -20 in the morning.

“You’re going to really notice it tomorrow — as it shifts eastward, it’s going to pull down much colder air, so tomorrow, pretty gusty and a much colder day.”