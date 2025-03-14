Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snow on its way, but southern Manitoba to get through relatively unscathed

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 14, 2025 12:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fluctuating weather can be a pain for Winnipeggers with arthritis, expert says'
Fluctuating weather can be a pain for Winnipeggers with arthritis, expert says
Big swings in temperature are welcomed by a lot of Winnipeggers, especially when things heat up, but drastic shifts from cold to warm and back again can mean pain for many, including those with arthritis – Jan 16, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Snow is coming back to Manitoba, but the southern part of the province — including Winnipeg — should get through the pending weather system relatively unscathed.

Scott Kehler of Weatherlogics told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg that a Colorado low has arrived in northern Manitoba and is expected to bring up to 25 centimetres of snow throughout the weekend, with areas including Thompson, Flin Flon and The Pas under a snowfall warning.

It’s a different story for southern Manitoba, though.

“We will see some impacts, but they’ll be much less,” Kehler said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re going to see today a chance for a bunch of mixed precipitation, maybe a bit of light snow along with the chance of some light freezing rain or rain.

“Then, as the system shifts eastward tomorrow, we’re going to see perhaps some more snow and maybe again some mixed precipitation earlier in the day.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kehler said the storm will also bring down the temperature Saturday, even in Winnipeg. Forecasts call for winds up to 70 km/h and wind chill values below -20 in the morning.

Trending Now

“You’re going to really notice it tomorrow — as it shifts eastward, it’s going to pull down much colder air, so tomorrow, pretty gusty and a much colder day.”

Click to play video: 'Cold weather emergency tips'
Cold weather emergency tips
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices