Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jesper Bratt has a goal and 2 assists in the Devils’ 3-2 comeback win over the Oilers

By Pat Pickens The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2025 10:34 pm
1 min read
New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger). View image in full screen
New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger). AH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Jesper Bratt had a goal and two assists for his second straight three-point game and the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Thursday night.

Bratt tied it at 2 with his 19th goal of the season at 6:50 of the third period, then set up Simon Nemec’s first of the season 1:35 later. Brett Pesce also scored, and Jake Allen made 31 saves — 18 in the third period.

Leon Draisaitl scored his NHL-leading 47th goal for Edmonton. Evan Bouchard also scored and Connor McDavid had two assists. The Oilers lost their second straight and fell for the eighth time in 11 games.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Takeaways

Oilers: Draisaitl boosted his points streak to 16 games … Stuart Skinner made 18 saves, but stopped just four of six shots in the third period.

Story continues below advertisement

New Jersey: On a day the Devils announced star defenseman Dougie Hamilton would miss the remainder of the regular season they got goals from two blueliners best known for their defense. Nemec’s goal was just the fourth of his two-season career, and Pesce broke the ice for his third of the season and second in his past five games.

Trending Now

Key moment

With New Jersey down 2-1, Bratt flung a shot through traffic that eluded Skinner. Mere seconds later, he set up Nemec’s blast from the point that got through Skinner.

Key stat

The Devils claimed their 14th comeback win of the season, but also improved to 23-5-3 when scoring first.

Up next

The Oilers are at the New York Islanders on Friday night. The Devils are at Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices