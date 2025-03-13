Alberta liquor importer says $100K in booze already paid for stuck in tariff limbo

Send this page to someone via email

Several small Alberta businesses are caught in the crosshairs of the trade war between Canada and the United States, which had led to several provinces halting American alcohol from crossing the border.

“There was no consultation to industry about this. It just happened overnight and we are all stuck paying the bill,” said Christopher Walker, the founder of Liquid Assets.

His company imports and distributes alcohol for wholesale distribution to restaurants and retailers.

Last week, Premier Danielle Smith announced new rules on booze, gambling machines and government purchasing to fight back against sweeping U.S. tariffs.

Alberta’s liquor stores are privately owned but still must order stock through the provincial government warehouse operated by the AGLC (Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis). That means the liquor sitting on store shelves has been bought and paid for by the retailer, until it can be resold to customers.

Story continues below advertisement

2:34 Alberta bans future US liquor purchases

So while the province couldn’t pull American alcohol off the shelves as other provinces have done, Alberta has halted future sales of U.S. liquor. That means when your favourite beverage is gone, it’s gone until Trump lifts his tariffs.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Some stores and liquor importers say their world — and finances — were turned upside down overnight.

Walker says he’s stuck paying suppliers and storage fees for booze that’s already crossed the border but hasn’t hit shelves.

“Currently, I have $100,000 worth of product from the U.S. that’s been seized. This is capital I am unable to access, I can’t sell it. I’m not allowed to do anything.”

Walker is calling on the Alberta government to reconsider rules like selling remaining stock to retailers and provide financial relief.

Story continues below advertisement

“They have denied us any more shipping of new products — fair enough. But I’m talking about existing product we have put out our own personal finances for,” he said.

The province said it’s encouraging importers to touch base with the AGLC and will provide updates as the situation unfolds. The government added agencies have been provided options to remove products from warehouses — including the possibility of facilitating returns to suppliers.

Watch the video above for more details.

— with files from Kabi Moulitharan, Global News and The Canadian Press