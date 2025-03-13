Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man and woman accused in Edmonton security guard homicide plead not guilty

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2025 6:35 pm
1 min read
A photo of Harshandeep Singh at a vigil on Thursday, December 12, 2024. View image in full screen
A photo of Harshandeep Singh at a vigil on Thursday, December 12, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The two people accused in the shooting death of a 20-year-old Edmonton security guard late last year have pleaded not guilty and will have a preliminary hearing this summer.

Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of Harshandeep Singh, who had only been on the job for three days and was a student at NorQuest College.

Singh died in hospital in December 2024 after he was found unresponsive by Edmonton police officers who were responding to a report of a gunshot at an apartment building north of downtown.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton security guard shooting murder suspects have extensive criminal records'
Edmonton security guard shooting murder suspects have extensive criminal records
Trending Now

The preliminary hearing for the two 30-year-olds is to begin July 10 in an Edmonton courtroom and will determine whether there is enough evidence to justify going to trial.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesman for Singh’s family has said the international student from India was on the job for three days before he was killed.

The apartment building on 107th Avenue at 106th Street where the killing took place was shut down by the City of Edmonton over “serious safety concerns.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices