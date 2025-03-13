Menu

Politics

B.C. Opposition proposes stopping annual time change

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2025 8:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Daylight Savings: It’s time to stop springing the clock forward, experts say'
Daylight Savings: It’s time to stop springing the clock forward, experts say
RELATED: As the clocks sprung forward into Daylight Savings Time early Sunday, some experts say it's doing more harm than good. Lexy Benedict speaks with experts and Torontonians on if they would be opposed the tradition being scrapped.
British Columbia Opposition Leader John Rustad has introduced legislation that if passed would put a stop to residents from having to change their clocks twice a year.

The first reading of the Interpretation Uniform Pacific Time Zone Amendment Act passed in the legislature on Thursday.

Rustad told the house the vast majority of people in the province are tired of the time change that leads to sleep deprivation, health issues, car accidents, and many other problems.

The BC Conservative Leader notes that the bill was actually introduced by the New Democrats six years ago, yet it was never fully implemented because the government of the day said it would wait for Americans to make the change.

Click to play video: 'Could B.C. go it alone on daylight saving time amid rock U.S. relations?'
Could B.C. go it alone on daylight saving time amid rock U.S. relations?
Trending Now

However, Rustad says it’s high time that politicians in B.C. take the lead as opposed to following the Americans.

Premier David Eby says in response to the legislation that while he is “sympathetic” to the idea, it isn’t a priority for his government due to the ongoing trade war with the United States.

“The focus is on growing the economy, making sure that we’re getting rid of trade barriers across the country, where we’re working with business leaders and labour leaders to identify things that are holding us back and quickly addressing them,” Eby says.

“Trust me, I am as sympathetic as the next guy to kids that have trouble adjusting to time changes or pets or just waking up feeling like you’re an hour behind. But in this moment, that is not government’s No. 1 priority.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

