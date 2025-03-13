Menu

National

Canada

Health Minister Mark Holland won’t seek re-election: ‘Time to go home’

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted March 13, 2025 5:34 pm
1 min read
What Pharmacare expansion means for Canadians
After nearly 20 years in federal politics, Mark Holland says “it’s time to go home,” announcing he will not run in the upcoming election.

Holland, who has served as health minister since 2023, announced his decision in a post on X, thanking volunteers, advocates and friends for “letting me fight alongside you.”

“From the deepest parts of my heart; thank you,” Holland wrote.

The decision not to run for re-election comes after serving as MP for Ajax since 2015.

He had also served as MP for Ajax-Pickering from 2004 until 2011 where he lost the seat in the Conservatives majority victory in that election.

Early election timing forces conservatives to rethink strategy

The 50-year-old did not say why he planned to step away from Ottawa, only thanking Ajax for trusting him to be their voice.

However, his announcement also comes a day before new Liberal Leader Mark Carney, who will be sworn in as prime minister on Friday, is set to name his new cabinet.

Since being elected in the Liberal’s sweeping 2015 victory, Holland served under multiple ministers.

He was parliamentary secretary to then-democratic institutions minister Maryam Monsef, then parliamentary secretary for former public safety and emergency preparedness minister Ralph Goodale.

He also served as chief government whip from 2018 until 2021.

Following the Liberals’ 2021 election victory, Holland was moved to the role of government House leader before being shifted to minister of health in 2023, where he has overseen multiple files including the roll-out of Canada’s dental and pharmacare plans.

Prior to federal politics, Holland served as a city councillor in Pickering, Ont., from 1997 until 2004, and councillor for the Regional Municipality of Durham from 2000 to 2004.

“What an adventure it has been,” Holland concluded in his message.

