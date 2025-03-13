Breathe Outdoors, formerly known as Campers Village, shuts down stores

Send this page to someone via email

After outfitting countless outdoor enthusiasts for more than six decades, a locally owned Alberta camping and outdoors gear company is shutting down.

Breathe Outdoors (formerly known as Campers Village) announced on Thursday it was closing its three stores in Alberta gradually over the next six months.

“It is clear that with the downturn in the economy, with the challenges faced by the retail industry and the outdoor industry specifically, it is unsustainable for Breathe Outdoors to continue operations,” said a joint statement by general manager Doug Dea and company owners Ron and Terry Bryant.

Breathe Outdoors said with two of its three store leases expiring at the end of the year, the timing was right to step away and wind down the business.

“Let this also be an important reminder to support and champion the local businesses you love.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Let this also be an important reminder to support and champion the local businesses you love."

Story continues below advertisement

Campers Village first opened in 1963 in Edmonton as a storefront for Northwest Tent & Awning, which since 1921 had been selling and manufacturing supplies and basic shelter for settlers new to Alberta via their factory on Jasper Avenue in downtown Edmonton.

As camping became more popular, the company evolved to offer recreational supplies. In 2021, it rebranded as Breathe Outdoors “to promote the many benefits of getting outside, exploring, trying something new and taking a moment to simply breathe outdoors.”

View image in full screen The Breathe Outdoors store in south Edmonton on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Breathe Outdoors said the closings will be a gradual wind down and not a rapid liquidation closure, so continued support from the community is encouraged.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“You will still have the opportunity to shop in-store and online at breatheoutdoors.ca during this process. We will continue to share updates through our website and e-newsletter, so please stay connected,” the company said.

Story continues below advertisement

The longstanding company said the first store to close will be their south Edmonton location along Gateway Boulevard on April 30.

Then, on June 30th, their west end store along 170th Street is slated to shut down, and at the same time their website will cease sales operations and stop processing orders.

Finally, their store in Calgary will close Sept. 30.

Breathe Outdoors said all of those dates are subject to change based on available inventory. Gift cards will be accepted at all stores until they close.

View image in full screen The Breathe Outdoors store in south Edmonton on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Global News

Currently, Breathe Outdoors has a 30-day return policy. However, after June 1, all sales will be final in Edmonton and on the website, and after Aug. 1 all sales will be final in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

The stores are still bringing in new inventory for the spring/summer outdoor season, however it said once those products are gone, no more will be ordered.

“You can expect to see our Friends & Family Sale for one last time this April! There will also be a few more sales throughout the spring/summer, but we are not planning any big blowout sales or liquidations,” Breathe Outdoors said.

Breathe said its Campers Club loyalty program will cease on March 31, so members have two weeks to use up any perks.

4:17 Retail analyst on what it really means to ‘Buy Canadian’

The company stressed the move was in no way a reflection of the dedication, talent, and hard work of their team.

“We are incredibly proud of our employees, who have put their hearts into making this business what it is today,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of this journey with us. Whether you’ve been with us since the early days or just recently discovered our store, we are so grateful for your support. We hope you continue to explore, seek adventure, and find joy in the great outdoors,” the statement concluded.