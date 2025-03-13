Canada files World Trade Organization complaint over Trump metals tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

Canada has requested WTO dispute consultations with the U.S. over its imposition of import duties on certain steel and aluminum products from Canada, the trade body said on Thursday.

The request was circulated to World Trade Organization members on Thursday, it said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Canada claims that the measures, which end Canada’s exemption from additional duties on some steel and aluminum products and increase duties on aluminum articles, and which took effect on Wednesday, are inconsistent with U.S. obligations under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994, the WTO said in a statement.

More to come