Canada files World Trade Organization complaint over Trump metals tariffs

Canada has requested WTO dispute consultations with the U.S. over its imposition of import duties on certain steel and aluminum products from Canada, the trade body said on Thursday.
The request was circulated to World Trade Organization members on Thursday, it said.
Canada claims that the measures, which end Canada’s exemption from additional duties on some steel and aluminum products and increase duties on aluminum articles, and which took effect on Wednesday, are inconsistent with U.S. obligations under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994, the WTO said in a statement.
