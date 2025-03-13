‘I am the box demon’: Creepy doorbell footage stirs fear in U.S. neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

The people of Pennsylvania can rest easy now that police have identified the “box demon” who was caught on a doorbell camera leaving an empty box on a front porch in the middle of the night.

On Tuesday, the Northern York County Regional Police Department was made aware of a person who was approaching homes in a clown-like costume while wearing a colourful paper-plate mask with tissue paper cut into flower petals attached to the outside, cut-out eye holes and a giant grin with large drawn-on teeth.

View image in full screen Police in Pennsylvania seek masked ‘box demon’ who left empty package on porch. Northern York County Regional Police Department

“The Northern York County Regional Police Department investigated a suspicious person in the first block of E. 10th Ave. in North York Borough,” the police said in a statement. “The person, wearing a mask, brought an empty box to the homeowner’s front door.”

Story continues below advertisement

The police said the person rang the doorbell and identified themselves as the “Box Demon.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The homeowner does not recognize the person. The homeowner does not know what the mask or term ‘Box Demon’ was to represent. The suspicious person left the empty box on the front porch and walked away from the home,” the police added, asking the community to contact the department if they can identify the “box demon.”

“I am the box demon. I am the box demon. I leave you with this gift. This box is a gift for you,” the person can be heard saying directly into the doorbell camera in a video released by police.

Shortly after the neighbourhood was made aware of the “box demon,” police identified the person and shared a brief news release. The person’s identity was not publicly released.

“The homeowner who had the box placed on her doorstep was made aware of the identification and does not wish to speak any further regarding this incident,” Lt. Gregg Anderson of the Northern York County Regional Police Department said in the news release.

In another statement, the Northern York County Regional Police said they have “spoken to the ‘Box Demon'” and there are no longer any “public safety concerns.”

“It could have been a bad situation. You just don’t do that. It is very dangerous,” the homeowner, Tammy McAnnaney, who had the box placed on her doorstep, told news outlet WGAL.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m angry. I don’t know who would be too happy with having somebody ringing your doorbell at 4:22 in the morning. Do something constructive with yourself. I know I didn’t do nothing to this so-called person who runs around with a paper plate on their face,” McAnnaney added.

She also told the outlet that she doesn’t know who the person was.

“I have no clue, none at all,” she added.

McAnnaney said that the box left by the “box demon” was destroyed and police came to her house and fingerprinted the doorbell.

People on social media pointed out that the “box demon” resembled a character in a Roblox game called Dandy’s World. The game is described as a survival-horror game and the goal is to survive as many floors as possible while also assisting other players.