Debate over proposed changes to Kalamoir Park in West Kelowna, B.C.

A popular West Kelowna, B.C., trail could look quite different in the future, as the Regional District of Central Okanagan proposes a series of changes to the park.

The proposed upgrades include parking lot improvements, wider trails, and a 2.4-metre-wide multi-use pathway. However, not everyone is thrilled with the idea.

Jill Rodrigues, a member of the Casa Loma Community Association, is concerned that the changes could lead to overcrowding and disrupt the atmosphere of the park.

“We would end up with bikers, e-bikers, and commuters tearing through that trail on an ongoing basis,” said Rodrigues.

Rodrigues also worries about the impact on wildlife, questioning why environmental regulations haven’t been taken into account when planning the project.

The Regional District states that the proposed changes aim to minimize environmental impact. Their plan includes improving existing trails rather than creating new ones, as stated in the park concept plan.

Janice Liebe, president of the Trails of the Okanagan Society defends the proposal, saying, “The Regional District hires professionals who understand conservation values. This isn’t the first park where trails have been implemented in environmentally sensitive areas.”

Liebe also points out that the improvements are intended to boost tourism by making the trail accessible throughout more of the year, particularly during the fall and spring months for people to continue cycling.

However, Rodrigues raises concerns about safety, especially with the anticipated increase in cyclists.

“The RDCO put 15 km/h speed limits in place, but we were told that’s all they could do because they don’t have the budget to monitor it,” she says.

She also questions the lack of a clear budget for the project, wondering if the work could cost millions and how the trail will be maintained.

“Right now, those paths are closed in the winter, and they’re used at your own risk,” Rodrigues said.

The public will have a chance to voice their opinions on the proposed changes at a meeting on April 3, which will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.