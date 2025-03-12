Menu

Crime

Woman accused in child’s drowning at Wabamun Lake opts to be tried by judge

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2025 2:21 pm
1 min read
Parkland County Fire Services at Wabamun Lake on Sunday, October 13, 2024. View image in full screen
Parkland County Fire Services at Wabamun Lake on Sunday, October 13, 2024. Global News
An Edmonton woman accused of manslaughter in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl has opted to be tried by a judge alone.

Mary Quinn, 35, is accused of manslaughter and failing to provide the necessaries of life after the child died in October at Wabamun Lake, west of Edmonton.

Quinn was supposed to be under house arrest at the time and didn’t get permission from her bail supervisor to go to the lake on Oct. 13.

Click to play video: 'Young girl dead after canoe overturns on Wabamun Lake: Alberta RCMP'
Young girl dead after canoe overturns on Wabamun Lake: Alberta RCMP
Quinn’s preliminary hearing is set to begin Oct. 21 in a courtroom in Stony Plain to determine whether there is enough evidence to justify going to trial.

RCMP had initially said a girl and a woman were pulled from the water after a canoe overturned.

The child died at the scene.

Days later, Mounties said they’d learned the canoe didn’t capsize and were treating the drowning as criminal.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

