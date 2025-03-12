Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina Folk Festival shuts down after 55 years

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted March 12, 2025 1:21 pm
1 min read
After 55 years the Regina Folk Festival has been cancelled. Since 1969, the Regina Folk Festival has been a summertime staple in the queen city. View image in full screen
Since 1969, the Regina Folk Festival has been a summertime staple in the Queen City. Sarah Komadina/ Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After 55 years, the Regina Folk Festival has been shut down.

Since 1969, the Regina Folk Festival has been a summertime staple in the Queen City.

It all came to an end Tuesday when the festival’s board of directors announced its cancellation, including the upcoming one in August.

In a statement posted to its website, the board cited the reasons for its decision.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Ongoing financial pressures from the pandemic, including stagnant or reduced funding, rising costs, and declining ticket sales, have created obstacles we can no longer overcome.”

Music industry expert Eric Alper says the situation isn’t unique to Regina, with festival cancellations happening across the continent.

“It’s not so much that it’s Regina specifically, but in the last three years, the music industry has seen hundreds and hundreds of music festivals across North America go under for various reasons. A lot of it has to do with just the rising costs of everything.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

While it may be a larger trend, Alper is concerned about the ramifications the cancellation could have for the city.

“Every dollar that is spent from a tourist in this city is spent on hotels, and gas, and food, and parking, and the festival also hires hundreds and hundreds of people.”

Those who have already bought tickets are being told to keep an eye on their inbox for refunds over the next few business days.

— with files from Marija Robinson

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices