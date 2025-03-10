Menu

Politics

How does Saskatchewan feel about Mark Carney as the new Liberal leader?

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted March 10, 2025 5:52 pm
Click to play video: 'How does Saskatchewan feel about Mark Carney as the new Liberal leader?'
How does Saskatchewan feel about Mark Carney as the new Liberal leader?
WATCH: Mark Carney will soon be sworn in as the new Liberal leader, with many in Saskatchewan unaware who he is and that he will soon be the Prime Minister of Canada.
Mark Carney will soon be sworn in as the new Liberal leader, with many in Saskatchewan unaware who he is and that he will soon be the Prime Minister of Canada.

However, those representing Saskatchewan’s business world are looking forward to seeing how the economist will handle our current economic climate.

In the video above, Global’s Nicole Healey spoke to the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce and people on the street about how they feel about the new Liberal leader.

