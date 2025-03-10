Alleged accomplice in B.C. contract killing ‘froze’ and didn’t shoot, trial hears

Send this page to someone via email

The alleged accomplice of an accused contract killer has told a B.C. jury he “froze” and was unable to pull the trigger the night of the slaying.

But the witness, whose identity is covered by a publication ban and has been referred to as “Person X,” told the court he watched Brandon Teixeira kill Nicolas Khabra.

Teixeira has pleaded not guilty to three charges — first-degree murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm — in the October 2017 attack that left Khabra dead and another person injured.

1:42 Testimony in trial of alleged contract killer Brandon Teixeira

On the stand Monday, Person X was candid as he told jurors about his extensive criminal history, including armed robberies, assaults and drug deals dating back to when he was 13 years old.

Story continues below advertisement

He went on to testify he had conspired with Teixeira to kill Khabra and was there when the 28-year-old was killed.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Who was it that attacked him?” Crown prosecutor Joe Bellows asked.

“Brandon … he shot him and stabbed him,” Person X replied.

“Why didn’t you participate as you had agreed to do?” Bellows asked.

“I froze,” Person X replied.

Last month, the court heard the two men had been paid $160,000 to kill Khabra.

1:32 Security tight as trial for Brandon Teixeira begins

Person X ultimately cut a lucrative deal with the RCMP, signing a contract to become a paid ‘police agent’ in August 2018, one year after the killing.

Story continues below advertisement

The police contract included an $8,000 per month stipend, plus expenses, for a total of half a million dollars at the conclusion of his involvement, the court heard.

He also signed a plea deal with Crown for his involvement in the killing, pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. He was handed a five-year sentence; the maximum sentence for the offence is life in prison.

Person X’s testimony is slated to continue Tuesday.

With files from Rumina Daya