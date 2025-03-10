Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary reveals latest steps to revitalize vacant office space, address housing crisis

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 10, 2025 4:11 pm
2 min read
The HAT at Eau Claire Place, a former seven-storey office building that has been converted to an 87 unit residential complex at at 525-3 Avenue S.W. in downtown Calgary. View image in full screen
The HAT at Eau Claire Place, a former seven-storey office building that has been converted to an 87-unit residential complex at at 525-3 Avenue S.W. in downtown Calgary. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The City of Calgary has announced the latest steps in its plan to address the city’s housing crisis while revitalizing some vacant downtown office space.

The plan includes the construction of three new residential developments and the conversion of two under-used office buildings to residential units.

At a Monday morning news conference, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the projects will add 1,100 new homes, help revitalize Calgary’s downtown and generate more than $350 million in private investment.

The city contributed $20 million to the projects under its Downtown Development Incentive Program.

The city of Calgary said the conversion of 2 vacant office buildings to residential units combined with 3 new residential developments will add 1,100 new housing units in downtown Calgary. View image in full screen
The City of Calgary said the conversion of two vacant office buildings to residential units combined with three new residential developments will add 1,100 new housing units in downtown Calgary. Global News
Click to play video: 'New report claims downtown Calgary office vacancy rate is only 20%'
New report claims downtown Calgary office vacancy rate is only 20%

The new residential developments include:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Cidex Development at 425 5 St. S.W., which will be a 234-unit residential community opening in 2028.
  • Cantiro 4th Ave Tower a 410 6 St. S.W., which will be a 30-storey mixed-use tower with 315 premium rental units and 10,000 square feet of commercial space opening in late 2027.
  • Mixed-use tower at 526 4 Ave. S.W. that will include 268 residential units opening in 2028.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The two office-to-residential conversions are:

  •  The HAT at Eau Claire Place at 525 3 Ave. S.W., a seven-storey upscale residential building with 87 new rental homes that is now open to residents.
  • Eau Claire Residences at 521 3 Ave. S.W., a 330-rental unit development, including 195 premium rental units that will open this summer.
The city of Calgary says the conversion of two vacant office towers to residential use will add more than 400 housing units in downtown Calgary. View image in full screen
The City of Calgary says the conversion of two vacant office towers to residential use will add more than 400 housing units in downtown Calgary. Global Calgary

“We all know that the 2014 oil crash left its mark on our downtown. Vacancy rates soared, buildings sat empty and we faced a choice: accept decline or take bold action,” Gondek said.

Story continues below advertisement

“For the past few years, we’ve been driving a major shift, turning our downtown from a 9-to-5 central business destination to a district that is lively 24 hours a day, seven days a week, a destination where people work and thrive — and today, we’re seeing that vision come to life.”

The city estimates three more projects are expected to be completed in 2027 and 2028 — turning vacant office space into an additional 800 housing units.

More information about the Downtown Development Incentive Program is at calgary.ca/DTS.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Downtown Association pushes for more workers to return to the office in the core'
Calgary Downtown Association pushes for more workers to return to the office in the core
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices