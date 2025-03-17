SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Calendar

Calendar

Health

When the earth stood still: A look at Ontario’s 1st COVID-19 shutdowns

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 17, 2025 4:00 am
2 min read
Five Years Since Toronto’s First COVID-19 Case
RELATED: An Associated Press investigation has found that the Chinese government froze meaningful efforts to trace the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. That's despite publicly declaring to the world that it supported an open scientific inquiry. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for April 22, 2024. – Jan 24, 2025
It’s been five years since the first COVID-19 lockdowns began in Ontario.

In the days leading up to March 17, 2020 — Ontario officially declared a state of emergency — businesses and governments were already issuing orders before formal lockdowns were introduced.

These measures were put into place to limit the virus’ spread, and were gradually lifted and sometimes reintroduced in the months that followed.

Here is what the province looked like during those days.

Coronavirus Causes Shutdowns In Toronto View image in full screen
Man walks his dog past one of several closed churches due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 16, 2020. The province of Ontario announced a day prior that it is closing all schools, libraries, daycares, and community centres to slow the spread of COVID-19. Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Jan. 25, 2020, the first presumptive case of COVID-19 was reported in Ontario (and Canada) when a man in his 50s, who came from Wuhan, China, felt minor symptoms. He called 911 and was placed in isolation at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

His wife became the second case and began self-isolating the following day. The man’s illness is officially confirmed two days later.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Then, over the next few weeks, more cases popped up, and on March 11, 2020, a 77-year-old Barrie man died, becoming Ontario’s first death attributed to COVID-19.

The World Health Organization’s declaration of a global pandemic that same day, and set into motion policies that would upend the lives of Canadians for years to come – from closing borders to shutting down schools and businesses to banning social gatherings.

Coronavirus Causes Shutdowns In Toronto View image in full screen
Library closed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 16, 2020. Canada announced that it is closing its borders to most foreigners to slow spread of COVID-19. Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images

Then a day later, on March 12, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that schools across the province would be closed for two weeks following March break. However, it would turn out that schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year, and classes moved to online learning.

On March 14, 2020, Canadians who were out of the country were strongly urged by the federal government to return home as “new restrictions may be imposed with little warning.” Previously, the feds had urged Canadians to cancel or postpone non-essential trips.

Three days later, Ford declared a state of emergency in Ontario, ordering some businesses to be closed, including daycares, bars and restaurants, theatres, and private schools.

Over the coming weeks, all non-essential businesses closed, and thousands of people in Ontario will become infected with the virus.

This all led to a rollercoaster of restrictions being implemented and taken back over two years before the rollout of vaccines helped get things under control.

  • Coronavirus Causes Shutdowns In Toronto

With files from Global News’ Kevin Neilson and The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

