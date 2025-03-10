Ontario officially hits U.S. with 25% electricity tax amid trade war

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has officially applied a 25 per cent surcharge on all electricity exports to three U.S. states.

The additional tax, effective on Monday, will affect 1.5 million homes and businesses in Michigan, Minnesota and New York — costing up to $400,000 per day, the government said.

The move is part of Ontario’s initial suite of retaliatory measures against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods.

“President Trump’s tariffs are a disaster for the U.S. economy. They’re making life more expensive for American families and businesses,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement Monday.

“Until the threat of tariffs is gone for good, Ontario won’t back down. We’ll stand strong, use every tool in our toolkit and do whatever it takes to protect Ontario.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:46 Doug Ford: Ontario will hit US with 25% tax on electricity until Trump ‘drops tariffs completely’

New market rules will require any generator selling electricity to the U.S. to add a 25 per cent surcharge valued at $10 per megawatt-hour to the cost of power.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The money, estimated to be between $300,000 to $400,000 a day, generated from the tax “will be used to support Ontario workers, families and businesses,” the government said.

“On an average, this will add around $100 per month to the bills of hardworking Americans. Let me be clear, I will not hesitate to increase this charge if necessary,” Ford told reporters on Monday.

“If the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely,” he continued.

Ford previously told media on Friday that he would still be moving forward with the U.S. electricity tax on Monday, even with a temporary tariff reprieve on many products put in place by the U.S. until April 2.

Story continues below advertisement

The move is one Ford and his team have publicly weighed since before Trump was sworn in — threatening to escalate further and cut power to 1.5 million U.S. homes and businesses if the economic battle continues.

Early last week, as the tariffs looked set to hit, a furious Ford said he would cut off energy to the U.S. “with a smile on my face,” before taking part in days of interviews with major U.S. networks like CNN and FOX News.

2:16 Ontario keeps trade retaliation measures in place until ‘zero’ U.S. tariffs promised

On March 4, ahead of implementing the tax, the Ontario government said Ford sent a letter to U.S. elected officials in all three states informing them the province would impose the surcharge on electricity as a result of Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whose state would be affected by extra energy charges from Canada, said he had spoken to Ford in order to “try to find a way through this unnecessary and costly trade war.”

Story continues below advertisement

“For decades, Ontario has powered American homes, factories, offices and jobs, and we will not stand by as our vital electricity exports are taken for granted,” said Stephen Lecce, Ontario’s minister of energy and electrification, on Monday.

The Ontario government said the surcharge is in addition to the federal government imposing an initial round of $30 billion in retaliatory tariffs.

Directed by Ford, the LCBO, one of the largest alcohol buyers in the world, has removed all products from the United States from its shelves which the Ontario government says costs American producers $1 billion in lost revenue.

More to come.